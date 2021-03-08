Two giraffes found dead after fire at Roer's Zoofari in Reston

article

Two giraffes were found dead after a fire broke out at Roer’s Zoofari in Reston Monday.

Fire officials say the fire started in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road at around 5:38 p.m.

The first units at the scene reported seeing fire from the roof and on two floors of the two-story barn.

Roer's Zoofari shared the following statement on their Facebook page:

"Unfortunately, we have very sad news to share.

Tonight the Roer's Zoofari staff and family are devastated following a barn fire that claimed the life of our beloved giraffe, "Waffles" and his new giraffe companion yet to be named.

Zoofari owner, Vanessa Roer, received the call at 5:30 PM from Fairfax County dispatch that the barn where the giraffes was housed in caught fire. Staff and the zoo's veterinarian arrived within minutes to help rescue and care for approximately 20 other animals housed in the same area. We are grateful that no staff members or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost.

Grief counselors are being made available for staff, who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family.

Please note that Zoofari will be closed until further notice. Thank you for all of your support and condolences to our zoo family during this time.

Thank you to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for responding so quickly."

Officials say no other animals were injured in the fire and no firefighters were injured. An investigation is now underway.