Resolution designating Chuck Brown Day introduced
WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on Friday introduced a resolution that would designate Aug. 22 "Chuck Brown Day."
The legendary "Grandfather of Go-Go" is a beloved figure in the District.
Go-go was declared the official music of D.C. in 2020.
Holmes Norton says recognizing Chuck Brown Day would celebrate his support for the District, and for D.C. statehood.
