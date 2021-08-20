Resolution designating Chuck Brown Day introduced

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on Friday introduced a resolution that would designate Aug. 22 "Chuck Brown Day."

READ MORE: Go-Go designated as the District’s official music

The legendary "Grandfather of Go-Go" is a beloved figure in the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Go-go was declared the official music of D.C. in 2020.

READ MORE: Backyard Band featured at Go-Go vaccination event in DC today

Holmes Norton says recognizing Chuck Brown Day would celebrate his support for the District, and for D.C. statehood.

Advertisement



