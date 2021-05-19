Backyard Band featured at Go-Go vaccination event in DC today

The legendary go-go band Backyard Band and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are doing their parts to promote the vaccination program in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

This afternoon – until about 8 p.m. – D.C, residents can visit the MLK Deli and receive a free vaccine shot, along with a free ANXO Cider, while enjoying the Backyard Band.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being administered.

The deli is located at 3113 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Southeast.