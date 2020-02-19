Go-Go designated as the District’s official music

article

It's offiicial!

Mayor Muriel Bowser has signed legislation making the District’s iconic Go-Go sound its official music.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The signing follows a year of grassroots campaigning – and calls for putting into motion a plan to support, preserve, and archive Go-Go music and its history.

The homegrown sound was born in the mid 60s and late 70s, fusing together funk, blues, salsa, and soul.

The mayor’s signing was followed by performances from acts including the Backyard Band and DJ Supa Dan.