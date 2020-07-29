Rescue agency doubles reward for arrest in case of dog found stabbed near DC Fort Totten Metro station

article

A rescue service has doubled the reward they are offering for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect – or suspects – responsible for stabbing a senior dog and then leaving her on the tracks near the Fort Totten Metro station in D.C.

The Humane Rescue Alliance says it is now offering $10,000 to anyone who can identify the suspect – and provide information that will lead law enforcement to them.

After she was found, veterinarians identified multiple stab wounds on her head, along with numerous other injuries on her body.

The dog – “Ladybell” – was “on the brink of death” just a few weeks ago, according to the agency. Now, however, she’s living comfortably in a foster home where she “continues to flourish.”

If you have any information that might help law enforcement, call ll 202-723-5730, option 3.

