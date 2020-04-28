Arlington man arrested for allegedly throwing 2 dogs from apartment balcony

article

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing two dogs from the balcony of his apartment in Courthouse, police say.

Police initially responded to the residence on North Taft Street after a report of an animal complaint.

Officials said the dogs were located and transported to animal hospitals, but were later pronounced dead.

Zachary Hanson, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

He is being held without bond.

