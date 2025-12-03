MGM National Harbor shooting: 1 dead after gunfire erupts at food court

A man was killed Wednesday after gunfire erupted inside the food court at MGM National Harbor.

Police say the shooting was reported just before noon. The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he was ordering food when an armed suspect approached and shot him. The suspect, seen earlier in the parking lot and captured on security video, fled in a vehicle. The search is ongoing.

Report of shooting at MGM National Harbor: police

Several nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Authorities say only the food court has been closed, while the rest of the complex remains open.

Investigators have not determined a motive but believe the attack was targeted.

