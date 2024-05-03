Rep. Byron Donalds called 'race traitor' at George Washington University protest

Florida Representative Byron Donalds was confronted at the pro-Palestine protest and encampment at George Washington University by a man identified as a professor at Georgetown and American University.

The Daily Caller posted a video on social media capturing the exchange. In the video, Donalds is called a "race traitor" and an "Uncle Tom."

"Outside agitators aren't allowed. You're working for a foreign entity," the protester can be seen saying to Donalds among a crowd of people.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks with reporters as he and other far-right Republican members of the House Oversight Committee visit the George Washington University Gaza encampment, Washington, DC, May 1, 2024.

Donalds, a Black conservative member of the House of Representatives, called the professor's actions "outrageous."

Minutes later, that same professor of poetry and Arab studies could be seen surrounded by students, offering an informal lecture captured on camera during our live reporting.

The pro-Palestinian encampment at GWU is heading into its second week. Things have remained calm, in comparison to clashes at UCLA and Columbia University.

Protest organizer Salina Al-Shihabi says the protesters are policing themselves. University officials say the yard is technically closed because of the encampment. Many of the students here are studying for their finals, which begin tomorrow.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the professor and is still waiting to hear back from him.