LIVE: NYPD enters Columbia campus; police break into occupied Hamilton Hall

NYPD police officers in riot gear swarmed Columbia University Tuesday amid pro-Palestinian protests and the occupation of Hamilton Hall.

Video shows officers climbing into a window at Hamilton Hall, a university building occupied by protesters earlier Tuesday. Occupying protesters have insisted they will remain in Hamilton Hall until the university agrees to three demands — divestment, financial transparency and amnesty.

Protesters were heard chanting "NYPD KKK" and "Shame on you" as officers broke windows to make their way into the university building. Video showed several protesters being escorted by police in handcuffs.

Columbia University issued a shelter-in-place order before the NYPD moved in.

"Non-compliance may result in disciplinary action," the alert read, sent around 8:20 p.m. "Avoid the area until further notice."

The nationwide campus protests began at Columbia in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. Vowing to stamp out Hamas, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry.

NYPD brass previously said officers wouldn't enter Columbia’s campus without the college administration’s request or an imminent emergency.



