Protests at George Washington University continue; House Republicans criticize DC’s response

Pro-Palestinian protests at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. have shown no signs of letting up as city leaders face criticism for their response as the demonstrations enter day seven.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says approximately 60 tents could be seen on the campus as of Wednesday morning. Alnwick says H Street remains shut down to vehicle traffic along the one block that crosses in front of University Yard, but people can walk through freely to get to campus buildings during finals week. The university said it will move law school finals to a different building because of noise from the protests.

Before dawn Monday, demonstrators at the school tore down metal barricades confining them to University Yard and set up more than a dozen tents in the street.

On Tuesday, House Republicans Virginia Foxx and James Comer wrote a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, criticizing their response to the protests.

"It is deeply disturbing that while GWU has attempted to take concrete measures to protect the safety of its Jewish student body from persecution and harassment, it is hindered by the MPD's refusal to provide assistance clearing out the encampment, over fears of public criticism," the letter read.

"Without assistance from the MPD, GWU is unable to clear the encampment and restore order because it lacks the manpower and jurisdiction to act on public land," the letter continued. "The inaction of the MPD and the District of Columbia is out of sync with police departments and local governments nationwide which have responded to similar requests for help from universities to clear out unlawful encampments in states such as Missouri,' Massachusetts,' and others."

The local demonstrations come amid protests at colleges and universities across the U.S. over the Israel-Hamas war which was sparked Oct. 7 by a raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. The war has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

FULL letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith from House Republicans Virginia Foxx and James Comer

Dear Mayor Bowser and Chief Smith,

We are alarmed by reports that the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPD) rejected requests from officials at George Washington University (GWU) to assist in removing the radical, antisemitic, and unlawful protestors who have encamped on the university's campus and surrounding District of Columbia public land for several days. It is deeply disturbing that while GWU has attempted to take concrete measures to protect the safety of its Jewish student body from persecution and harassment, it is hindered by the MPD's refusal to provide assistance clearing out the encampment, over fears of public criticism.'

The Mission Statement of the MPD is "to safeguard the District of Columbia and protect its residents and visitors with the highest regard for the sanctity of human life... with a focus on service, integrity, and fairness by upholding our city's motto Justitia Omnibus - Justice for All."2 It is difficult to see how MPD is following its own mission statement when GWU, a respected institution in Washington, D.C., has stated that the recent actions of protestors represent ". egregious violation of community trust and goes far beyond the boundaries of free expression and the right to protest."

The aforementioned statement from GWU comes after hundreds of protestors-including professional organizers with no relation to the university-forcibly breached barricades to gain entry into the encampment. Further, after repeatedly breaking down the barricades which were reset by the GWU police, the protestors took the barricades, threw them into a pile and began celebrating.' GWU has consistently attempted to act in good faith for the wellbeing of its student population but has faced obstruction from the MPD and the Office of the Mayor.

Without assistance from the MPD, GWU is unable to clear the encampment and restore order because it lacks the manpower and jurisdiction to act on public land. The inaction of the MPD and the District of Columbia is out of sync with police departments and local governments nationwide which have responded to similar requests for help from universities to clear out unlawful encampments in states such as Missouri,' Massachusetts,' and others.

As you know, the Constitution grants Congress plenary legislative authority over the District of Columbia in all cases. If the District of Columbia and MPD refuse to exercise their authority to assist GWU in securing the safety of its students and faculty, Congress will be obliged to exercise its legislative powers to do so.

To assist our understanding of the issue and our ability to provide oversight, please provide answers to the following questions no later than May 9, 2024:

﻿﻿﻿1. Why has the Office of Mayor Bowser and MPD refused GWU's calls for assistance in clearing out the encampment of unlawful protesters on and adjacent to the campus?

﻿﻿﻿2. What conditions must be met before MPD will act to assist GWU in clearing out the encampment of unlawful protesters?

﻿﻿﻿3. How is MPD's refusal to assist GWU in clearing out the unlawful and antisemitic protest encampment in keeping with MPD's own mission statement?

This is a pivotal moment for Washington, D.C.'s leaders. We call on you to answer fully for the reluctance to enforce the law. In the event you do not, Congress will take the necessary actions to ensure this failure will not be repeated.

Sincerely,

Virginia Foxx

Chairwoman | Committee on Education and the Workforce

James Comer

Chairman | Committee on Oversight and Accountability

