Drought watch continues for nearly 6 million in DC region

Despite some heavy rain late last week, residents in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are still being asked to conserve water.

"It is serious enough that we really do need residents in the region to think about how they can use their water more wisely," Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) Principal Water Resources Planner Lisa Ragain told FOX 5 Monday.

At the end of July, the MWCOG declared a regional drought watch, which impacts nearly six million residents.

The watch is due to unusually dry conditions, and while last week’s rain was a welcome sight, Ragain said the region still needs more of it over an extended period.

"Short term, the rain certainly helped, and everybody’s garden is going to be happier," she explained, "but we’re still looking out a couple of months ahead, and that’s why we’re staying in drought watch."

For the time being, the MWCOG is asking people to voluntarily limit watering lawns, avoid washing cars, keep showers quick, and more.

Ragain said she could see the drought watch continuing through September.

The good news, however, is she added that there is still an adequate water supply in the Potomac and back-up reservoirs as well.