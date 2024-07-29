Regional drought watch issued for DC, Maryland, Virginia

A regional drought watch has been issued for the DMV as the hot, dry conditions persist across the region.

Leaders across the region are urging everyone to watch their water use amid unusually dry conditions that are expected to continue despite any pockets of rain.

The watch was put into place Monday by the Drought Coordination Committee of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).

A drought watch is a level in the plan before a drought warning when additional water restrictions are requested and could become mandatory should conditions worsen.

The Council of Governments says there is currently an adequate supply of water in the Potomac River and backup reservoirs. Even so, they’re urging voluntary water conservation to "reduce water demand and the environmental needs of the river."

Residents are being advised to monitor watering lawns, sweep sidewalks instead of using a hose and avoid washing your car. They say instead, go to the car wash where they recycle water.

The Council is also advising residents to fix plumbing leaks, reduce shower length to five minutes and turn off water while brushing teeth. Also, they’re advising to wash full dishwasher and laundry loads.

"The watch applies to the entire metropolitan Washington region, so, the 24 local governments including the District of Columbia that are COG members. So all the way as far north and west as Frederick and Loudoun counties down to Charles County and southern Maryland," said Council of Governments’ Water Resources Director Steve Beiber.

We’re told nearly six million residents are impacted across the DMV.