Regal Cinemas to reopen 3 theatre locations in DMV this Friday

Regal Cinemas has announced it will be reopening three additional theatre locations in Virginia and Maryland this Friday, joining five previously opened theatres in the DMV.

The locations are Regal Kingstowne ScreenX & RPX in Alexandria, Regal Dulles Town Center in Sterling and Regal Germantown in Germantown.

Previously opened theatres include:

- Regal Hyattsville Royale in Hyattsville

- Regal Laurel Towne Centre in Laurel

- Regal Westview & IMAX in Frederick

- Regal Springfield Town Center in Springfield

- Regal Virginia Gateway & RPX in Gainesville

Regal says their reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Movies that will be showing when the newest Regal locations reopen include Spiral, Wrath of Man, Those Who Wish Me Dead and more.