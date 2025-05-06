REAL ID Deadline: What you need to be prepared in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Beginning May 7, 2025, travelers flying within the U.S. must present a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. Here's what you need to know to get REAL ID ready!

What is a REAL ID?

What we know:

A REAL ID is a federally compliant, state-issued driver’s license or identification card designed to enhance security, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Starting May 7, 2025, travelers will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights. The credential is also required for access to certain federal buildings and facilities.

Why do I need a REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act, signed into law in 2005, was enacted in response to a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, requiring the federal government to establish security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

How do I know if I already have a REAL ID?

If you’ve gotten a new driver’s license in recent years, it may already be REAL ID-compliant. In most states, a REAL ID features a star in the top corner, indicating it meets federal security standards for domestic air travel and access to certain federal facilities.

REAL ID: What you need to know to be prepared in DC, Maryland & Virginia (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

How do I get a REAL ID in DC?

WASHINGTON DC: In order to issue you a REAL ID credential, DC Department of Motor Vehicles must revalidate your identity, Social Security number, and DC residency.

More on the DC DMV REAL ID page online: https://dmv.dc.gov/node/1115546

How do I get a REAL ID in Maryland?

MARYLAND: The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration says you will need your REAL ID Core Four documents to verify who you are and where you live.

You will need:

- One Proof of Age and Identity.

- One Proof of Social Security.

- TWO Proofs of Maryland residency.

More on the MDOT REAL ID page online: https://mva.maryland.gov/Pages/realid.aspx

How do I get a REAL ID in Virginia?

VIRGINIA: The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles requires:

- One proof of identity.

- Two proofs of Virginia residency.

- One proof of legal presence.

- Proof of your Social Security number (SSN), if you have been issued one. If you know your SSN, DMV can verify it electronically.

- Proof of name change, if your name appears differently on your proof documents.

More on the VDMV REAL ID page online: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/real-id

What happens on May 7? What if I don’t have a REAL ID by then?

Beginning May 7, 2025, travelers flying domestically without a REAL ID must present a valid passport or another TSA-approved form of identification at airport security checkpoints. Without a compliant ID, passengers risk delays, additional screening, or even being denied entry at security. Officials urge travelers to check their identification status and apply early to avoid problems.

