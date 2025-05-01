REAL ID deadline approaches, impacts access to Arlington National Cemetery

The Brief Starting May 7, REAL ID required for drivers entering Arlington National Cemetery grounds. REAL ID Act sets federal standards for secure licenses and IDs with enhanced features. Enforcement begins May 7, impacting access to certain federal properties and air travel.



With the REAL ID enforcement deadline approaching, new details have emerged about its impact on access to significant locations around the nation’s capital, including Arlington National Cemetery.

REAL ID deadline looms

Starting May 7, 2025, anyone aged 18 or older driving onto cemetery grounds will be required to present a REAL ID, according to cemetery officials. This change could affect funeral attendees, family pass holders, and floral companies.

What is the REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, establishes federal standards for issuing licenses and ID cards. Designed with enhanced security features, REAL IDs include a star on the upper portion of the card and make it harder to replicate.

Changes affect Arlington access

Obtaining a REAL ID remains a state-administered process through local motor vehicle departments. Required documents may vary by state, but there is no deadline to obtain one—only that enforcement will begin on May 7.

Visitors to Arlington National Cemetery will still undergo physical screenings to enter the grounds. The requirement primarily applies to drivers accessing cemetery property.

