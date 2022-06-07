Expand / Collapse search

Raytheon Technologies to build global headquarters in Arlington

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Raytheon Technologies is planning to build its global headquarters in Arlington.

The new office will be located in the city’s Rosslyn neighborhood, near Raytheon’s Intelligence & Space business.

Raytheon says the area will streamline work with the U.S. government as it serves commercial aerospace customers.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed the aerospace and defense company in a tweet.

"I commend Raytheon Technologies’ leadership and pledge that Virginia is committed to being a partner in their mission to build a safer, more connected world," said Youngkin.

Raytheon operates 600 facilities in 44 states across the country.