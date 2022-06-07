Raytheon Technologies to build global headquarters in Arlington

Raytheon Technologies is planning to build its global headquarters in Arlington.

The new office will be located in the city’s Rosslyn neighborhood, near Raytheon’s Intelligence & Space business.

Raytheon says the area will streamline work with the U.S. government as it serves commercial aerospace customers.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed the aerospace and defense company in a tweet.

"I commend Raytheon Technologies’ leadership and pledge that Virginia is committed to being a partner in their mission to build a safer, more connected world," said Youngkin.

Raytheon operates 600 facilities in 44 states across the country.