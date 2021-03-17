Ravens player charged in Arlington after allegedly smashing vehicles, building with a ‘metal object’

A Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman is facing charges in Arlington after police found him smashing vehicles with what they described as a metal object over the weekend.

Broderick Washington, 24, of Baltimore was charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.

Police began investigating early in the morning on Sunday when they responded to the 2300 block of South 24th Street after multiple reports.

When they arrived, they allegedly found Washington at the scene and took him into custody.

Along with the vehicles, Washington allegedly damaged an entry door and a window at a home.