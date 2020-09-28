Georgetown University football player accused of murder, arrested in Georgia

A Georgetown University football player was arrested in Georgia by U.S. Marshals after authorities say he was wanted for murder in D.C.

Authorities say Dijon Williams, who was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for first-degree murder, was located and arrested at a private residence in Gwinnett County. Williams has been transported to a federal holding facility.

A search warrant is being executed on the residence to assist with an ongoing criminal investigation, according to authorities.

Georgetown University shared the following statement with FOX 5 on Monday:

"Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening. While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University."

A Georgetown spokesperson also shared the following information:

"Due to COVID-19, all fall athletics at Georgetown have been postponed and no fall teams are on campus or practicing at this time.

If a student-athlete is arrested, they are suspended from all team activities until further notice and are subject to adjudication and disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, which could include suspension or dismissal from the university.

Based on the information provided to Georgetown by the Metropolitan Police Department, Dijon Williams has been immediately suspended from Georgetown’s Football team."