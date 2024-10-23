Ravens fan seen assaulting Commanders fans was on 15-day alcohol, cocaine bender: officials

The Baltimore Ravens fan who was seen in a viral video attacking two Washington Commanders fans is being held without bail.

The suspect, 24-year-old John Callis, appeared in front of a judge after he turned himself into police. Callis was wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault after a video first posted to Instagram showed him punching and kicking two Commanders fans after they played the Ravens on Oct. 13.

According to officials, he was on a 15-day alcohol and cocaine bender; the judge will consider releasing him to a patient treatment facility.

WJZ's Mike Hellgren reports that Callis had probation before judgment for a past violent assault on York Road in Towson. He was ordered to undergo addiction treatment. There is no evidence he did so. Prosecutors said he "beat a man who appeared to be unconscious in the middle of York Road."

In the violent attack on the two Commanders fans, prosecutors say Callis beat them twice—and the viral video shows him beating them again when they came back to get their phone and wallet.