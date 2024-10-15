Ravens fan punches Commanders fans in viral video; police ask victims to come forward

article

Baltimore police are asking the victims randomly attacked by a Baltimore Ravens fan in a now-viral video taken after the Commanders-Ravens game at M&T Stadium to come forward.

Video of the violent assault has been making the rounds online in recent days. In the video originally posted to Instagram, the Ravens fan wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey is seen walking straight up to two Commanders fans after the game and starting to kick and punch them for no apparent reason.

The man recording the video is heard encouraging the suspect to continue the random attack and high-fives the suspect as he shouts "I don’t lose," following the incident.

The Ravens won 30-23 over the Commanders Sunday.

Baltimore Police say the assault occurred near Cross Street in the Southern District. The department says they are actively investigating the incident but said currently, no reports or calls have been made to the police concerning the incident.

But social media sleuths quickly got to work after the video surfaced and in a matter of hours, alleged that the man in the video was 24-year-old Jack Callis. He is a Baltimore native, according to charging documents obtained by FOX 5 for a 2021 assault in St. Augustine, Florida involving Callis.

Callis, listed as ‘John William Callis’ in the documents, was charged with second-degree assault in 2021 following a confrontation with a police officer. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on probation in 2022.

John William Callis (Credit: St. Augustine Police Department)

FOX 5 also received a statement from Callis’ employer, Baltimore-based insurance company Maury Donnelly & Parr, Inc., which confirmed that he is no longer employed by them.

"MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm," they said in a statement.

Baltimore Police, however, have only said that they "identified a possible suspect in this incident" and that they need to identify and interview the victims.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victims is asked to contact Southern District Detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.