Questions persist around DC testing capacity compared to number of tests

A mystery persists on Monday regarding the number of COVID-19 tests the District conducts on a daily basis, compared to the maximum number it could be conducting.

In reference to a letter to the editor in the Washington Post, FOX 5’s Paul Wagner asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser why the number of tests conducted was so low – compared to the capacity, 3,700.

But the mayor refused to answer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"I'm happy to read it for myself and provide a response any other questions,” she said.

So far, 30,261 tests have been administered, with 6,389 patients testing positive.

Dr. Jenifer Smith – the head of the city’s forensic lab – confirmed the capacity and said, in fact that only a few hundred tests are being conducted each day.

RELATED: Washington Convention Center highlights District commitment to surge capacity, officials say

Advertisement

On Saturday, the District recorded its highest number of tests so far, 289.

The low number has remained in place despite the Mayor’s office easing restrictions on guidelines for testing.

RELATED: DC issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus threat

According to at least on city official, the non-profit Bread for the City will help low income residents with walk-up testing Tuesdays and Thursdays for a few hours in the afternoon.

