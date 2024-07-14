Expand / Collapse search

Questions swirl about security lapse following deadly shooting at Trump rally

Published  July 14, 2024
FOX 5 DC

Questions swirl around security measures at Trump rally

There are serious questions about security at the rally held by Donald Trump. FOX 5’s David Kaplan spoke with an expert who says the questions are warranted: How was the shooter able to get so close and fire rounds toward the former president?

WASHINGTON - Questions continue mounting over how the deadly shooting at former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally could have happened.

President Joe Biden has called for an independent investigation into the Secret Service security plan for the rally and on Capitol Hill, relevant committees say they have questions.

A security expert that FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Sunday said he was completely shocked to hear that this happened.