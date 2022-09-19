Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: DC admirers watch final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners in Washington, D.C. paused Monday morning to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II.

The state funeral for the monarch who reigned for 70 years was held in London and drew leaders from around the world along with crowds of people who lined the streets of the British capital to see her flag-draped coffin.

In the District, mourners gathered at The Queen Vic, a British pub in northeast D.C. to watch the funeral on television and collectively grieve.

Patrons gathered at The Queen Vic in Washington, D.C. for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Patrons gathered at The Queen Vic in Washington, D.C. for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

"It would have been just so depressing to be at home by myself watching this event," said Deborah Lyon. "I’m glad I could be here in a community of people who appreciated the queen’s life."

Lyon said she admired the queen’s life of public service and her devotion to her family. Through tears, she said she hopes the royal family can endure.

Patrons gathered at The Queen Vic in Washington, D.C. for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ryan Gordon, the restaurant's owner, said his wife is from England and wanted to give locals a place to mourn together. He said there is a large British community in the D.C. region that regularly comes together for events like soccer matches.

Hundreds of thousands waited in line for hours to pay their respects at Westminster Hall. U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen's coffin on Sunday. Later that night, people across Britain paused for a minute of silence in her memory.

In the nation’s capital, the queen was remembered at the British Embassy where flowers and candles were placed outside and mourners were invited inside to sign a condolence book.