Pusha T heads to Sandlot Anacostia for Pepsi Dig In Day: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

Rapper Pusha T will be performing this weekend at Pepsi Dig In Day at Sandlot Anacostia. Here's everything you need to know.

The Block Party will be celebrating Black owned restaurants while enjoying music and having plenty of fun. Dig In Day will feature live performances by Pusha T, along with DMV singer Alex Vaughn, and more. The event will include several food vendors and restaurants like Roaming Rooster, Jerk at Nite, and Money Muscle BBQ.

The Arlington County Fair is one of the largest free events on the East Coast and has been around for over 20 years. This non-profit organization is volunteer driven and features plenty of fun for the community. There will be food, drinks, entertainment, and plenty of rides and games to enjoy.

Enjoy a night full of laughs at DC Improv. This show will have a little something for everyone and a little extra for the ladies. Sheryl Underwood will be taking the stage and joined by Mike Washington and Kyle Erby. Be sure to stick around for a "Magic Mike" type audition, judged by Suede.

A new installation on the National Mall is highlighting art and creativity. The new Beyond Granite: Pulling Together Exhibition features six leading contemporary artists that respond to a central question: What stories remain untold on the National Mall?

Come out and enjoy a free summer concert on the plaza. This free event will feature food, cocktails, and some of your favorite tunes.