Push to keep Washington Commanders stadium in Prince George's County

A push to keep the Washington Commanders stadium in Prince George's County is heating up.

On Friday, members of the Prince George's County Council and Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, Rushern Baker, are meeting outside FedEx Field to discuss plans to keep the team's home in the County.

Baker said his plan for a multi-billion dollar destination place will pay for itself in the form of new revenues.

Baker said he envisions a project that will be an "economic hub of entertainment, retail, restaurants, office, and residential, with the possibility of attracting a new Commanders dome stadium."

The project would also feature circulator transit buses that travel to nearby metro stations.

The once-storied franchise, which won three Super Bowl championships, has been anything but competitive on the field missing the playoffs again last season for the fifth time in six years. The 2021-22 season was plagued with injuries and COVID-19 related absences that contributed to the team's 7 – 10 record. Over the past 15 years the team has not won a single playoff game.

Off the field, the league fined the team $10 million after an investigation into workplace conduct and co-owner Dan Snyder squabbled with minority partners before buying out their shares. The front office also took criticism this season for botching late safety Sean Taylor's jersey retirement.

Last week, Anheuser-Busch announced that it is terminating its partnership with the Commanders. The decision by Anheuser-Busch to distance itself from the Commanders arrives one month after the NFL hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago.

iNova Health discontinued its partnership as the official sports medicine provider of the Commanders in April 2021 A local medical bill company, Medliminal, cut ties with the team as well

