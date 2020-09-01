Washington Football Team to rename streets in honor of Sean Taylor, Joe Gibbs

The Washington Football Team announced it will rename streets at its stadium and headquarters after two franchise greats.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

First round draft pick Sean Taylor with Coach Joe Gibbs at a 2004 press conference (GETTY IMAGES / The Washington Post / Contributor / Photo by John McDonnell)

The team said a main street leading to an entrance at FedExField in Landover will soon be known as Sean Taylor Road after the legendary safety who was murdered in 2007.

A main street near the team's franchise headquarters and the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia will be changed to Coach Gibbs Drive.

"As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it's imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base. There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs," said Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder in a statement. "The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field."

The team plans on renaming the streets before the 2020 season opener.

Advertisement

Washington is in the midst of several months of significant change. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season, coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year's Day and given control of football operations and the team announced it's dumping the name "Redskins" after 87 years.

The National Football League is reportedly assuming control of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a number of people in the Washington Football Team organization, according to a new report.