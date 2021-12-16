U.S. representative calls out NFL, Dan Snyder after reports of interfering with WFT investigation

As Congress waits for the NFL to turn over documents regarding the Washington Football Team's toxic work culture, new details have come out about owner Dan Snyder.

Amy Dash, founder of LeagueofJustice.com, says while people want him to be held responsible, right now there's no evidence.

"We don’t know if Dan Snyder did anything wrong, but certainly the failure of the NFL to release the report and detail its findings from its investigation are raising eyebrows, making people wonder, ‘Is the NFL covering something up for Snyder?’ So we really can’t know whether Snyder did anything wrong or not unless we see what the investigation found," Dash says.

The Washington Post is reporting that Synder tried to silence a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct from speaking with D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson as part of her investigation and took former employees to court.

However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had the following to say in response to the Post's article.

"The one thing I can say with a 100% assurance is that it didn't interfere with the work that our investigator did. We were able to access all the people that she wanted to access, have multiple conversations with those people," Goodell says.

Congress is calling out the NFL again in regards to the investigation.

"Today's news confirms our worst fears: Dan Synder actively fought to undermine the NFL's investigation into WFT's hostile workplace culture. According to this reporting, not only did he try to prevent a key fact witness – a woman he paid $1.6 million in a sexual misconduct settlement – from speaking with investigators, he went as far as to send private investigators to witnesses' homes," says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Chairman for the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Congress is also requesting that former employees be released from their nondisclosure agreements so they can speak freely without any reprimands.