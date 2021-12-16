Washington Football Team’s COVID-19 list increases to 18; NFL may reexamine COVID protocols

The Washington Football Team continues to add players to its COVID-19 list as the league could be considering changes to its coronavirus protocols.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch Expand

According to ESPN, the team added 14 players to the list this week bring the total to 18 as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The latest players to be added on Wednesday included QB Kyle Allen, LB Milo Eifler and S Darrick Forrest.

According to NFL.com, the league is considering making changes to its COVID-19 protocols after around 100 players have tested positive in the last three days.

Advertisement

Some things being considered are the return of masking, social distancing and virtual meetings within team facilities and a daily return to COVID-19 testing.