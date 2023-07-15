Purple Line now expected to open in spring 2027

The Purple line faces more delays and an increase in costs.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and Purple Line Transit Partners say the delay will push the opening of the transit line to the spring of 2027. This delay will also add more than $148.3 million to the growing price tag of the project.

According to officials, the new schedule change reflects delays in completion of utility relocation activities, the challenges along with the complexities of completing construction in a dense urban environment with a significant pedestrian population and vehicular traffic, the ongoing national workforce and supply chain issues, and the unique history of the Purple Line Light Rail Project.

"We understand the impacts that prolonged construction creates for the residents and businesses along the Purple Line alignment and will continue to minimize disruptions where possible," said Ray Biggs, II, Purple Line Project Director.