Purple Line construction impacting downtown Silver Spring business owners

Business owners in downtown Silver Spring say construction on the Purple Line is threatening their companies.

The concerns arrive amid ongoing and delayed construction on the Maryland Transit Administration's long-awaited project.

Customers are noticeably absent from the businesses along Bonifant Street.

Business owners like Eskndr Bekele, who owns Spring Smoke Shop, are blaming the propped-up orange cones, restricted parking zones, and road closures specifically for the lack of patrons.

"It's dead," Bekele said, because every time they close the road, especially in the morning, this [street] closes – both sides, so there is no traffic. And then they do construction in front of my shop."

FOX 5 spoke with several other business owners who say their businesses have taken huge hits and there’s little to no help in sight. Many of them say they don’t know how they’re making it.

"I don't know how to describe it," said Patrick Dossoukbe, a restaurant owner in the area. "We don't have a choice. I don't know how my food is keeping the restaurant still open."

Several of the shops have managed to navigate closures caused by COVID-19, and now they’re trying to navigate this.

Officials from Maryland's Department of Transportation (MDOT) say they’ve been meeting with business owners and offering them signage saying open for business.

Bekele said he's been urged to apply for grants, but what the state is offering is not enough.

In a statement, a Maryland Transit Administration spokesperson says in part, "The Purple Line team recognizes the impact and disruption construction in a dense, urban environment can create … The Purple Line’s dedicated Business Engagement team meets regularly with businesses, including those on Bonifant Street, to provide construction updates, listen to concerns, and work with county partners, where needed, to resolve issues. As construction progresses, we will continue to listen to and work with local businesses to ensure a vibrant business community."