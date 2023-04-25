Blasts, warning horns expected in Bethesda as work continues on Purple Line

Officials say expect blasts and warnings to begin in Bethesda Tuesday as construction crews work on the Purple Line project.

The work will take place near Elm Street at Wisconsin Avenue and will concentrate on the future elevator shaft from the Purple Line to Metro's Red Line station.

Purple Line / @PurpleLineMD

Officials say the work will not impact traffic and will continue on the weekdays and weekends.

Warning horns will sound before each blast. The blasts are expected to happen two to three times a week between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – at least until the end of the year.