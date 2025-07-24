Purcellville vice mayor, town manager out on bail; investigation into alleged misconduct continues

The vice mayor and town manager of Purcellville, Virginia, were arrested Wednesday night following an investigation by Virginia State Police into alleged misconduct tied to town leadership and police department operations.

Controversy grew

What we know:

Vice Mayor Ben Nett faces six felony charges, including two counts related to bid rigging and conspiracy, and four counts involving violations of the Virginia Criminal Information Network. Town Manager Kwasi Fraser, a former four-term mayor, is charged with two felony counts connected to bid rigging and conspiracy.

The investigation stems from an April controversy over efforts to eliminate the police department amid a $3 million budget shortfall. Nett, previously a police officer, was terminated for documented incidents of dishonesty, according to legal records. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson says Nett’s role in advocating to disband the department created a conflict of interest.

Investigation continues

Nett and Fraser allegedly hired an independent consultant to evaluate the department—with a recommendation to appoint Nett as police chief. The Town Council later voted to fund the police department.

Both men were processed at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and released on bail.

