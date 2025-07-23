Purcellville vice mayor, town manager arrested by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The Brief The vice mayor and town manager of Purcellville, Va. have been arrested. The town has been in the spotlight after attempting to shut down its police department amid a budget shortfall. The town's $3 million deficit has divided its new mayor and council.



The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested the Vice Mayor of Purcellville, Ben Nett, and the Town Manager, Kwasi Fraser.

Nett has been charged with six felony counts: four involving violations regarding the Virginia Criminal Information Network and two related to bid rigging and conspiracy.

What we know:

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies served Nett with a warrant following an investigation by other parties into actions by members of the town of Purcellville government.

Officials say the paperwork was served on Carl "Ben" Nett on Tuesday, July 23, and he was taken into custody and booked at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Dig deeper:

A grand jury also charged Kwasi Fraser, Purcellville's Town Manager, on two felony counts related to bid rigging and conspiracy.

The details surrounding the charges have not been made public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.