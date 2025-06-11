Budget deadline nears for Purcellville as town faces $3M deficit

The Brief The town of Purcellville is facing yet more drama as the council has been debating over the budget. The town's $3 million deficit has divided its new mayor and council. They are running out of time to avoid a state takeover.



The Purcellville town council is in a deadlock over the budget and the council is running out of time to avoid a state takeover.

What we know:

Purcellville’s $3 million deficit has divided its new mayor and council. Meetings have been long and tense was no different.

A budget proposed by the mayor with the town manager charged with finding $800,000 in cuts will be pushed to next Tuesday where a vote will take place.

But make no mistake—the council is not in agreement.

"The only logical scenario for what you guys are doing is basically to eliminate this town. The four of you within five months is going to basically going to eliminate it," said town council liaison Kevin Wright.

Dig deeper:



The shortfall is partly from undercharging residents on their water bills. Currently, the town relies on loans for maintenance and projects.

The council minority proposed raising water rates to fund operations, infrastructure, and relief for struggling residents.

While the mayor and council majority want to shift general fund dollars to utilities but projections show that plan could drain cash reserves in two years.They also tried to eliminate the police department—a move reversed after backlash.

Still, a vote to fund police was under-counted by $58,000 due to confusing language.

Vice Mayor Ben Nett, who is under investigation after being fired from the police department, recused himself from that conversation but did return for the budget discussion.

A recall is underway for the mayor and three council members who voted to defund police.

Documents have been sent to the Commonwealth's attorney alleging ethics and legal violations—a decision on the recall is not expected for months.