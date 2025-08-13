Purcellville mayor calls special meeting after town leadership arrests

The Purcellville Town Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to appoint an interim town manager following the arrests of Vice Mayor Ben Nett and Town Manager Kwasi Fraser on felony charges.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the arrests have shaken the Loudoun County town. Investigators say Nett and Fraser were involved in a scheme tied to town contracts, misuse of police resources, and a serious breach of public trust.

Nett, a former police officer, was previously fired for dishonesty. He now faces six felony charges, including allegations he used police department resources to advance his own agenda.

Fraser, a former four-term mayor, is charged with two felonies.

The Virginia Attorney General authorized the investigation after questions surfaced about a controversial plan to shut down Purcellville’s police department amid a $3 million budget shortfall. Investigators say Nett even pushed to be named police chief.

Both men are out on bail, but the investigation remains active.

Wednesday night’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and is open to the public and many residents are demanding answers.

