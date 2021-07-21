Public advised not to swim in certain area of Lake Anna due to potential algal activity
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The Virginia Department of Health has advised the public not to swim in a certain area of Lake Anna after a citizen reported surface scum which may be due to algal activity.
PHOTO: T. Ouverson
PHOTO: T. Ouverson
PHOTO: T. Ouverson
The report came from the Upper Pamunkey area at Rt 522 Bridge near Hugh's Flat.
READ MORE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to release new back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines this week
The surface scum may be due to algal activity in this vicinity during sample collections on July 2 and July 20, according to VDOH.
The public is advised to avoid swimming in the vicinity of scum. Harmful algae blooms, or HABs, pose the most risk to children and pets.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
For more information on HABs, click here. To report an HAB, click here.