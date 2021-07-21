Public advised not to swim in certain area of Lake Anna due to potential algal activity

The Virginia Department of Health has advised the public not to swim in a certain area of Lake Anna after a citizen reported surface scum which may be due to algal activity.

The report came from the Upper Pamunkey area at Rt 522 Bridge near Hugh's Flat.

The surface scum may be due to algal activity in this vicinity during sample collections on July 2 and July 20, according to VDOH.

The public is advised to avoid swimming in the vicinity of scum. Harmful algae blooms, or HABs, pose the most risk to children and pets.

For more information on HABs, click here. To report an HAB, click here.