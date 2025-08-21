Protest underway in DC as Trump set to hit the streets for patrol Thursday night

The Brief Protests are underway in D.C. as the Trump administration's federal takeover continues. More are expected Thursday night as the president has said he will go on patrol with federal law enforcement officers. There are currently no details on when Trump will take to the streets or where he will be going.



Protests have broken out for another night in the District as the Trump administration continues its federal takeover of the city, with officers from multiple law enforcement agencies patrolling the streets.

So far, the protests have remained peaceful. There have been no reports of arrest as crowds remain gathered at 14th and U Streets in Northwest, and around Union Station.

What's happening:

Protestors have taken to the streets of D.C. for several nights since the Trump administration declared that federal officers with agencies including the FBI, ATF, HSI, ICE and National Guard troops would be flooding into the city.

The administration also took control of the Metropolitan Police Department, and other local agencies like U.S. Park Police are participating in the administration's crackdown.

Thursday night's main protest was seen at the intersection of 14th and U Streets, but Union Station has also become a flashpoint for protesters as it features one of the most visible posts for National Guard presence in the city.

On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said 630 arrests have been made, and 86 illegal firearms seized in the District since the federal takeover began. The administration has also been clearing homeless encampments, citing safety concerns.