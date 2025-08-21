LIVE UPDATES: Trump patrols DC amidst federal takeover of MPD

President Donald Trump is expected to join military and law enforcement officers on patrol in Washington, D.C. on the heels of declaring a public safety emergency earlier this month.

Here's the latest.

PIRRO SPEAKS: "YOU MAKE A DIFFERENCE"

5:50 p.m.:

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was at the Anacostia U.S. Park Police station along with dozens of others to greet Trump. She said a few words, expressing gratitude toward the federal agents participating in the administration's crackdown, and the president himself.

"I just want to say thank you to all of you. Every night when you hit the street, you make a difference, not just for us, but for everyone in the District. They are thankful and I am making sure that we ‘back the blue’ to the hilt. Every arrest you make, we're going to the longest way to make sure that we charge in those cases. So God Bless you and thank you for what you do. You're making a difference and Mr. President, without you, no one would even have tried, so thank you," Pirro said.

TRUMP SPEAKS: FEDERAL TAKEOVERS MAY EXPAND

5:35 p.m.:

President Donald Trump began speaking after arriving at the U.S. Park Police station in Anacostia. Here's just some of what he said.

"I think we've had about the best seven months, they're saying, that any president has had. We've done a lot of work. We've done a lot of good work, including the biggest tax cuts that you've ever had. I know you guys don't care about taxes, so you don't care about saving a little tax, but you saved a lot of tax actually. But we've had a great, great period of time. But I've never received so many phone calls thanking me for what we've done in Washington, D.C. from people that haven't gone to a restaurant in literally in four years," Trump said. "And they said, you know, what you've done is…it's unprecedented because what they said it was just unsafe."

"You'd see the stories, you'd read the stories, you'd see all of the things that are happening and they said, 'we just we couldn't we couldn't stand it, sir, and now I take my wife and my kids to dinner.' One of them said he's gone out four nights in a row and he hadn't gone out for four years, so it's a it's a great tribute to you," the president continued. "There's no games, right? We're not playing games. We're going to make it safe and we're going to then go on to other places."

WHAT IS ‘THE BEAST’?

5:30 p.m. :

President Donald Trump is traveling in ‘the Beast’ this evening as he prepares to join federal law enforcement officers on their patrols of D.C.

‘The Beast’ is the heavily armored presidential limousine. It was debuted in 2018 during Trump's first administration.

It reportedly weighs 20,000 pounds and cost around $1.5 million to build, according to Business Insider.

ARRIVING IN ANACOSTIA

5:22 p.m.:

Trump's motorcade arrived at the United States Park Police Anacostia operations facility at 5:22 p.m. It appears this is where this evening's operation will be launched from.

It's not yet clear what agencies will be involved throughout the event.

TRUMP LEAVES WHITE HOUSE

5:11 p.m.:

President Donald Trump has left the White House as he prepares to accompany federal agents on a patrol of Washington, D.C. amid the administration's federal takeover.

Details on where the patrol will be headed and how long it will last have not been made clear, but it is clear that he will be moving around the District throughout the evening with law enforcement.

The president appears to be accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Stephen Miller.