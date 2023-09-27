Prosecutors rest retaliation case against former LCPS superintendent, defense calls first witnesses

Prosecutors have rested their case against a former Loudoun County superintendent on trial for two misdemeanor charges.



Defense attorneys for Scott Ziegler presented their first witnesses Wednesday in the trial which focuses on two of the three misdemeanor charges he's facing. In those two charges, Ziegler is accused of retaliating against a former special education teacher for testifying to the special grand jury and unlawfully firing her.

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 10: Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler walks to his seat before a school board meeting on August 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Va. The Loudoun school board will vote Tuesday night whether to adopt improved guidelin Expand





The special grand jury investigation was over Loudoun County Public Schools' handling of two sexual assault incidents in 2021 while Ziegler was in charge.

Related article

The defense’s first witness Wednesday was the principal of the school where the former special education teacher taught and reported one of her students inappropriately touching her. The witness explained what information was passed along to her staff and when – along with the actions that were later taken.



The defense also called a distinct staff member who provides support for the special education program.