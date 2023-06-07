Loudoun County School Board won’t challenge court order to release sex assaults report

The Loudoun County School Board announced Wednesday that it will not fight a court order to release documents detailing the district's handling of two consecutive sexual assaults at two different schools with the same student.

A majority of the board unanimously disagreed with releasing the reports, saying they had attorney-client privilege to keep the reports private.

However, the board members believe "it’s better for the community if they do not contest the matter further," according to a LCPS press release .

The contentious report was prepared by the law firm Blankingship & Keith and will remain confidential to those involved in the case and their counsel.

Last year, a different Loudoun County Circuit Court judge issued a ruling stating it was "abundantly clear" the B&K Report was an attorney-client privileged record. The case explored former Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s handling of the sexual assaults.

There is still a pending Freedom of Information Act that will be responded to in August. A majority of the Board remains firm on their stance to assert attorney-client privilege exemptions in response to FOIA requests.



