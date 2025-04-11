Pro-Palestinian student protesters removed from Georgetown University building

The Brief Pro-Palestinian student protesters were removed from a Georgetown University building on campus. According to the university," protesters blocked egress and did not respond to multiple directives from officials to stop disrupting university business." The number of students removed, or any pending charges, remains unknown at this time.



Georgetown University Police Department removed multiple pro-Palestinian student protesters from a university building on Friday morning.

The protesters were removed from Healy Hall around 10:30 a.m. by multiple officers.

According to the publication The Georgetown Voice, students were calling for the university to protect free speech on campus and much more.

"We were calling for them to protect free speech on campus, protect our students, protect our teachers, protect our workers," a Georgetown student protester said to the Voice. "Georgetown flat out refused to do that today, and instead called upon GUPD to assault and attack their own students."

In a statement about the incident, a Georgetown University spokesperson stated," protesters blocked egress and did not respond to multiple directives from officials to stop disrupting university business." Read the full statement below:

"Today, in Healy Hall, protesters blocked egress and did not respond to multiple directives from officials to stop disrupting university business. After numerous directives from university officials during which the protesters refused to identify themselves, the Georgetown University Police Department at the direction of university officials removed the disruptive protesters from Healy Hall. Georgetown will take appropriate steps according to its policies. Any members of the Georgetown community who are identified and found to have violated University policy will face discipline.



Georgetown’s long-standing Speech and Expression policy protects the right of members of our community to free expression, dialogue and academic inquiry. We respect the rights of members of our community to express their personal views and are committed to maintaining the values of academic freedom and serving as a forum for the free exchange of ideas, even when those ideas may be controversial and objectionable to some. The university may reasonably regulate the time, place and manner of expression to ensure that it does not disrupt the ordinary activities of the institution.



Georgetown University strongly condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and hatred of any kind in our community. We do not tolerate harassment, discrimination, intimidation or threats of harm. And we are deeply committed to fostering a safe community that respects the inherent dignity and shared humanity of each member of our community, promotes the free expression of ideas, and enables every member of our community to thrive."