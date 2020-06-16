Prince William County Jail Board to vote on controversial immigration program

In Northern Virginia, a vote is set for tomorrow on whether one county will continue a controversial program.

Prince William County is the last in the region to still have a cooperation agreement with federal immigration officials, allowing the deputies in its jail to be deputized to work on behalf of ICE.

At the County Administration Building, protesters came out Tuesday afternoon — they want the county to stop the agreement saying it creates an incarceration to deportation pipeline that ultimately tears families apart.

On the flip side, supporters of the program say it deports violent criminals who are here illegally.

Today’s protest brought out dozens, including some who say they’ll also protest during tomorrow’s jail board meeting.

During the demonstration, dozens of protesters chanted "no justice. no peace" — all against Program 287 that encourages law enforcement to work with ICE and turn over undocumented immigrants who violate the law.

Several agencies across the country and in Virginia have ended the program.

Advocacy group CASA says it deputizes local law enforcement officers to act as agents of ICE

Supporters say the controversial program leads to safer streets.

ICE says “state and local partners benefit by reducing the number of criminal offenders that are released back into the community without being screened for immigration violations.”

The Prince William County Jail Board will vote Wednesday night.