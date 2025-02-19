Prince George's: New bill could change public safety drug test requirements

The Brief A proposed bill prohibits Prince George's County's public safety departments from excluding candidates solely based on cannabis test results. The bill aims to attract younger applicants who have more legal access to marijuana in Maryland. Recreational marijuana use is legal in Maryland for those 21 and older.



Councilmember Krystal Oriadha introduced a bill in Prince George's County that would prohibit the county's police, sheriff and fire departments from automatically axing certain candidates solely based on testing positive for cannabis or marijuana during the application process. The bill is: CB-016-2025.

When FOX 5 asked those in Greenbelt about the measure Wednesday morning, one man said he understood the use of medical marijuana or prior use coming up on a drug test but wouldn't want to work with someone under the influence in a public safety role. Another man said no, the candidate should still be clean.

Seeking to attract younger applicants with legal cannabis access

The bill's author says it's not that she's okay with marijuana use on the job in a public safety role. This is about trying to hire from a younger employee pool — a newer generation that has more legal access to marijuana and cannabis in the state of Maryland.

The bill summary says it, "...seeks to ensure that fitness determinations for public safety positions are made holistically, and quality candidates receive due consideration."

Bill aims to update drug test rules for public safety roles

"This doesn't change the current system right now for any public safety officer, " said Councilmember Krystal Oriadha, "All we're saying is we know we've seen candidates kicked-out of the pool even because they might have used a year before they joined the service, or they're attempting to join to work as a police officer or sheriff or join the fire department and the reality is we're losing candidates, so we have to figure out a way in which you're not kicked out of the application process."

Council hears from public safety departments on hiring struggles

Oriadha tells FOX 5 this is an issue the council constantly hears from local department heads as public safety departments across the country continue to struggle to hire new talent.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in Maryland for those 21 and older.

The council already passed a bill in 2023 that prohibits employers from asking candidates if they previously used cannabis or marijuana. Councilmember Oriadha says the new bill would be an extension of that measure.

FOX 5 reached out to some of the departments involved. A spokesperson for the Prince George's County Fire Department said they are aware of the bill introduced on Tuesday and are reviewing it.

No date yet for a council hearing on the bill.