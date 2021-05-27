Prince George’s, Montgomery County ending mask mandates Friday

Prince George's County and Montgomery County will end their COVID-19 related mask mandates Friday.

Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George's County Executive, said on Wednesday that the County will align with Maryland and CDC recommendations and lift their mask mandate for fully vaccinated people at 5 p.m. on May 28.

Alsobrooks said masks will still be required on public transportation and in schools, child care settings and health care settings. Unvaccinated people are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask until they are fully vaccinated, she said.

Montgomery County will also end their mask mandate Friday but earlier in the day – at 6 a.m. County Executive Marc Elrich said people who are fully vaccinated do not need masks indoors. Like in Prince George's County, masks will still be required in healthcare settings, schools and on public transportation.

Officials say the decisions come after a continued decline in key COVID-19 metrics and increasing vaccination rates. Private businesses will still be allowed to decide if masks are required inside their facilities.