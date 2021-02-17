Prince George’s County schools to resume in person learning in April

Prince George’s County schools will reopen for in-person learning in April, the district announced on Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Families will have the option of selecting distance learning or in-person hybrid learning through the end of the school year.

The district will begin on April 8 by offering classes two days a week for all special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and for prekindergarten through sixth and 12th grade.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County teachers union urges caution in return to classroom push

On Thursday, April 15, phase two instruction will begin for students in seventh through 11th grades.

Educators will be expected to return to the classroom ahead of time.

Advertisement

READ MORE: PGCPS board chair backs down on board meeting shutdowns; maintains ethics concerns

The district will distribute a survey beginning today to families so they can select either virtual or hybrid learning.

They will have until Sunday, Feb. 28 to complete the survey.



