PGCPS board chair backs down on board meeting shutdowns; maintains ethics concerns

The brand-new Prince George’s County Public Schools board chair who raised hackles by canceling board meetings over ethical concerns is backing down on her threats.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Board Chair Juanita Miller said, "We are ready and willing to hold Board of Education meetings to review the operations of the school system."

Miller enraged members of the board when she called for a halt to board meetings while they were under investigation for what she believed were ethical and financial discrepancies.

They noted that the district is under pressure to return students to the classroom safely.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks – who appointed Miller to the post – has declined to comment on the situation.

Despite relenting, Miller insists that she maintains grievous concerns on a number of items, including the board's decision to hire a lobbyist at a cost of $10,000 a month and the cost of a decision to reorganize the board office and staff.

"The financial and legal implications of actions undertaken by several Board members remain a serious concern," she said.

The complete statement from Miller and Vice Chair Sonya Williams is below:

We take great pride in upholding our obligations to serve the students, employees and families of our community. Inherent in our obligation is the responsibility to ensure the finances of the school system are managed in a transparent and ethical manner. We are ready and willing to hold Board of Education meetings to review the operations of the school system. However, the financial and legal implications of actions undertaken by several Board members remain a serious concern. It is for that reason that we could not obtain a quorum to hold the Board Meeting scheduled for February 11, 2021. We strongly oppose using taxpayer dollars to provide lucrative no-bid contracts to their friends or taking up Board-initiated items that are the subject of the ethics complaint at this time. With that said, we will continue to focus on the fiduciary responsibility to the school system and look forward to hearing Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson’s comprehensive plan Wednesday on safely reopening our schools.

