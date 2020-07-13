Prince George’s County requiring mandatory testing for public safety, health personnel

Prince George’s County – which remains Maryland’s hardest hit county amid the coronavirus pandemic – has issued a memo mandating that all public safety and health department officials receive testing.

The mandatory COVID-19 testing includes fire and police personnel and it went into effect today.

FOX 5’s Evan Lambert noted that it’s unclear how often employees will be tested.

Despite improving numbers, Prince George’s County is Maryland’s leader in case totals.

Nevertheless, the suburban D.C. county has moved into “phase 2” of its reopening process alongside the rest of the state.

