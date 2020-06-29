Prince George’s County moves into ‘full’ phase two reopening Monday

Prince George's County will enter an expanded phase two of the reopening process today at 5 p.m.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the announcement over the weekend.

The County entered a modified version of phase two on June 15. Prince George's lagged behind the rest of Maryland when it advanced into the reopening process because of high case totals.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Some of the features of the full phase two reopening include:

- Gyms, fitness centers and other indoor physical activities may reopen with 1 patron per 200 square feet of fitness space, not to exceed 50 percent capacity, with safeguards in place.

- Casinos, bingo halls bowling alleys, pool halls, indoor skating rinks, miniature golf and other recreational establishments may reopen at 50 percent capacity, with safeguards in place.

- Amusement parks may reopen at 40 percent capacity, with safeguards in place.

- Social and fraternal clubs may reopen at 50 percent capacity, with safeguards in place.

FULL LIST OF PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY 'FULL' PHASE 2 GUIDELINES

- Shopping malls may reopen up to 50 percent capacity, with safeguards and physical distancing in place.

- All personal services that have remained closed, including tattoo parlors, massage parlors, and spas, may reopen by appointment only with one customer per 200 square feet of service delivery area, up to 50 percent capacity. Safety and health guidelines must be in place.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

In addition, large gatherings of up to 100 people, or one family unit per 200 square feet (whichever is lower) can resume.

Any venues that can accommodate large gatherings can reopen as long as they maintain physical distancing and CDC guidelines.

