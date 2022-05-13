Prince George's County recommending mask-wearing in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases rise

The Prince George's County Health Department is recommending people voluntary wearing masks in indoor public places.

"Due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in Prince George’s County and the State over the last six weeks," officials said in a statement Thursday. "This recent rise is substantially lower compared to the winter Omicron case surge and County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively low."

Officials say they are recommending residents ages two and older wear masks in indoor public places voluntarily, "out of an abundance of caution and to help the County avoid rising into the CDC’s "Medium" COVID-19 Community Level."