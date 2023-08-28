Prince George’s County Public Schools back to class Monday

Prince George's County Public Schools welcome students back to the classroom Monday for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

The system's 201 schools and centers will open their doors to its more than 131,000 students and 22,000 employees. Six new or newly renovated school facilities will also open their doors for the first time this school year.

The start of the new school year will be the first for new Superintendent Millard House II. House II previously served as superintendent of the 210,000-student Houston Independent School District.

The school system will also introduce new security measures this year in an attempt to reduce the number of weapons being brought onto campuses. Metal detectors will be installed at high schools and some middle schools. In addition to the metal detectors, all high school and middle school students will be required to use clear backpacks.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says school bus safety workgroups and driver trainings with law enforcement will take place this year after a group of teens attacked a student on a school bus earlier this year.